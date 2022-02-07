Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has expressed her displeasure about some hoodlums who vandalised her vehicle

The actress shared a video of the vandalised car on her Instagram page and called out those who might have perpetuated the act

Nigerians have reacted to the video she shared, most of them consoled her over the unfortunate incident

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai got her car damaged by some unidentified people in Lagos recently.

Lilian shared a short video of the damaged car on her Instagram story channel and complained bitterly about the unpalatable situation.

Lilian Afegbai said hoodlums vandalised her car. Credit: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared, Lilian questioned why the people who committed the act could go to such lengths as she shared the damaged rear mirror of the car.

"See what they did to my car, who does this and runs away? What am I supposed to do? Oh my goodness?

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to her rant, some of them were surprised that her accent is still intact during the difficult time.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Queen_blaze0:

"If na me my Accent go don change pele dear."

Iam_benkid:

"This is not really cool at all but you are lucky they only took that from you like one of my friend they took both his car Ann his girlfriend in it for vanishing."

Liciousleo:

"Accent still dey intact sha."

Princessbase_:

"If you’re so pissed you won’t be using accent but sorry love."

I__train_people_into_tech:

"This is not cool. Sorry for the loss."

Westside__god:

"But they weren’t going to do it and wait for you to come back now… that’s why it’s called theft."

Callmedamy:

"She still Dey use accent."

Kingmeggie_:

"She Said Who Does This And Runs Away? No, Them Supposed Do Ahm And Wait For You."

