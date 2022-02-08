Superstars Eniola Badmus and Kizz Daniel stirred major talking points after their hilarious photo emerged on social media

The popular actress rocked with the Barnabas crooner on stage during his performance at a recent event

Helen Paul shared their hilarious photo on her Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted differently to it

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and music star Kizz Daniel got their fans talking on social media with a rare picture of them.

Comic actress Helen Paul shared a video of Eniola Badmus giving Kizz Daniel a lap dance during the singer's performance on stage at a recent event.

Eniola Badmus rocks with Kizz Daniel. Credit: @itshelenpaul

Source: Instagram

Helen called on the fans of the two stars to come and witness their public display as they looked to be having the fun of their lives together.

Eniola was grinding the Barnabas crooner with great joy on her face as the show attendees enjoyed the interesting scene.

Check out Helen's post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Eniola Badmus and Kizz Daniel's fun photo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Femi_bams:

"You’re just jealous of my sweetheart, lol."

Shop_with_premma:

"Haaaaaaaa...who is doing this to my baby."

Official_precious143:

"Ah @eniola_badmus my frd say u don dey enter his eyes oooo."

Access360_agency:

"Yes o, he is... it is @eniola_badmus that wants to corrupt his gentleness on the stage and as a gentleman that he is-he wouldn't want to say NO to a lady like Zazu now."

Kemiakinlotan:

"And to think @kizzdaniel issa gentle guy."

Olamide, Wande Coal, Zlatan other stars dance hard at Eniola Badmus's all-white party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus hosted her celebrity friends and well-wishers to an all-white party.

The film star's event took place on February 3 at a high-brow nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

Top stars such as Olamide, Wande Coal, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Portable, and more graced the occasion and danced hard at the party. Nigerians reacted differently to the feel-good video of the stars.

Source: Legit.ng