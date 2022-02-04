Kim Kardashian has reacted to a recent call out by ex-hubby, Kanye West, over their daughter North’s TikTok videos

The reality star in a note shared on her Instastory channel noted that the attacks from Kanye in interviews and on social media are hurtful

Kim equally explained that their divorce is already a difficult process but Kanye is making it even harder for everyone involved

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been forced to address her ex-husband, Kanye West, on social media after he called her out on Instagram.

Kanye had taken to his Instagram page with a screenshot from one of North’s TikTok videos.

Kim K reacts following Kanye's recent call-out. Photo: @kimkardashian/@kanyewest

Source: Instagram

The Donda crooner went on to express his strong reservations while asking the internet what steps to be taken.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kim K's response

Kanye’s move seemed to have taken a toll on Kim as she penned a note to him on her Instastory channel just a few moments later.

Kim explained that her ex-hubby’s constant attacks in interviews and on social media hurt so much more than videos their daughter makes on TikTok.

She went on to add that she’s doing everything in her capacity to help North weather the storm of their divorce by expressing her creativity via any medium—but with adult supervision.

According to Kim, divorce is difficult enough but Kanye's actions are only making it even harder for every party involved.

Her note read in part:

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

See a screenshot of the post below:

Kanye spotted at daughter's party after initially calling out ex-wife

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West shared a video asking fans for support, claiming he had not been given the address to his daughter's birthday party.

The rapper said he was not going to allow his baby mama and kid's grandma to play games on him as he wanted to be there for his kids.

The Donda creator was later on seen at the party and seemed to be enjoying his time with his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng