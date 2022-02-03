Nollywood star Uche Maduagwu recently had a few thoughts to share about celebrity marriages on his social media page

Citing Davido and Chioma as an example, the actor submitted that the two are not married yet but they are happier than most celebs in marriages

Maduagwu concluded his post by saying that marriage is a luxury and shouldn’t be considered a necessity

Controversial movie star Uche Maduagwu has once again shared an opinion that stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The actor spoke about celebrity marriages and used Davido and Chioma’s relationship to drive his point home.

Uche Maduagwu used Chioma and Davido as examples while noting that marriage isn't a necessity. Photo: @uchemaduagwu/@thechefchi

According to Maduawgu, the two are not married to each other but they are living happily after they welcomed a child together. He said the former lovers are happier than 95% of celebrities in marriages.

For Maduagwu, marriage should be considered a luxury and not a necessity. His post read in part:

"Truth is, this marriage issue na big luxury and not a necessity, it should be on a WANT list and not a NEED list."

Reactions

Maduagwu's post didn't go down well with his followers on the platform. Read what some of them had to say to him below:

bennyblak7 said:

"If the catch u and give u slap way pass Jim own u go they cry. The couples u are referring to nor get ur time or u are just jealous? U way be like Kpanla so."

blessy_friday

"Shut up sir .......Anything against the Bible is trash talk."

pre_cious74 said:

"U come still put ur picture join childish Las last u no go still trend."

