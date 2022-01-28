Big brother Naija ex-housemate, Kemen has taken to social media with questions over an issue bothering him

The fitness instructor on his Instagram page seems to have noticed that quite a number of young men who are doing well have body odour

Kemen and so many other Nigerians have wondered if it is a real hygiene issue for these men or a recommendation by a herbalist

Former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kemen recently shared a phrneomeneon he has noticed which seems to be rampant among young men.

The fitness instructor shared a post on his page where he questioned why young men who can afford expensive iPhones and designers go about with body odour.

Kemen asks why young man go about with horrible personal hygiene practices Photo credit: @kemenfitness

Source: Instagram

Kemen sought to know if it is a real hygiene problem or there is a supernatural instruction to it.

"This body odour matter amongst young men that can afford Iphones and designers, na real hygiene problem or na baba recommend am?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Reactions

theenkayofficial:

"Them go beat you one day "

amjaydiva:

"Lol they have killed you at the gym with bawdie odour oozing from sweat. Guys always shower and put on some roll on and body spray before going foe your workouts."

michelledede:

"louder please and the same goes for some women too!"

realsarahemmanuel:

"na hygiene problem."

binta_sani2319

" when you live in a country where people value physical appearance than internal, what do you expect?"

agboufa:

"This is very offensive,coming from you, I am disappointed. Not everybody can afford expensive deodorant and person, some it's a natural thing no matter how hard they try it's still there. Please help someone and not to make fun of a brother."

Kemen criticises abnormality on internet

Big Brother Naija season 2 star, Ekemini Aniefiok Ekerette better known as Kemen, dropped his opinion about the act of organising Instagram live sessions over any viral issue.

He wondered how random people would decide to dissect issues between two persons they know nothing about.

Kemen described it as an act of foolishness and Nigerians commented on his post, some of them called out popular OAP Daddy Freeze for being a pro at it.

Source: Legit.ng