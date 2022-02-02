Bobrisky has taken to social media to disclose how he is being sought after by almost all the men in Nigeria

According to the crossdresser, the fear of his trouble and bills is what has been keeping Nigerian men from pursuing him

Bobrisky also revealed that some of the men asking him out do not care if they re in public or not before shooting their shot

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed in a post that he is one of the most sought after individuals in the country.

The socialite bragged about the fact that 96% of the men in the country want his real bad but they are scared of his troubles and bills.

Bobrisky says almost all Nigerian men want to have him

Source: Instagram

He added that some people do not have the gits to tell him and they just prefer to watch and admire him lowkey.

Bobrisky also noted that the rate at which men are asking him out is alarming and some of them do not even care if they are in public or not.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

vinnydrey:

"Statistician general of the country…. 96% kee you there…. Ekwensu"

king_j_o_n_e_s:

"This guy with clout na siblings "

official_zinny23:

"Oga rest nobody wants you "

makizza.jacobs:

"Bob the Linus "

ghost.xiiv:

"My brother abi sister I dey among the 4% way no send your papa."

adeola_nifemi:

"It’s the “got” for me "

man_like_nelt:

"Na wetin make them pursue you from Benin be this ooo.. you too talk"

realadybee:

"When one is getting into extinction. Na attention him go dey find to trend."

