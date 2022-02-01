Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, joined the singer and other members of the 30BG crew for a dinner date

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the singer encouraged Isreal to try out oysters served to them

The singer who has an upcoming show in London told his aide that he must learn how to behave like the British people ahead of their journey

Singer Davido and his controversial aide Isreal DMW have an unexplainable bond that warms the hearts of many on social media.

In yet another video of the two that made it to the internet, Isreal appeared to have joined the singer and other 30BG crew members for a dinner date.

Singer Davido teaches Isreal how to eat Oysters ahead of UK trip. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

A large tray of oysters was served and Davido encouraged the aide to help himself to one serving but Isreal was reluctant as he had never tried it out before.

Davido instructed him to garnish the oyster with chilli sauce and told him to down it just like a cup of drink. The aide followed the words of his boss and helped himself to the treat.

The 30BG crooner who is set to hold a concert at the O2 Arena was also heard telling his aide that he needs to learn the ways of the British people ahead of their London trip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

honourable_ade said:

"Make dem create YouTube channel for both of them ."

akaybch said:

"I love the way these two agree and disagree."

o_tobiglobal_autos said:

"Isreal dmw is just too real, OBO keep leading."

xo_drealedoboy said:

"Seriously davido too like this guy call Isreal and it’s Favoured frm God.

alexcore_live said:

" Oga and boy of the all time."

Davido splashes millions on new car for Isreal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido made his logistics manager, Isreal, a very happy man by gifting him a brand new car.

Davido presented Isreal with a brand new Venza car as a reward for his loyalty to him over the years.

The moment the music star gifted Isreal the new ride was captured on video and he was spotted shouting in excitement.

Source: Legit.ng