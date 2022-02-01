Nollywood’s Kolawole Ajeyemi had a different version of his birthday party in Ibadan with friends and colleagues in the industry

The celebrant flooded his Instagram page with videos and photos that captured interesting highlights from the star-studded event

Kunle Afod, Shanko Rasheed, Baba Olofa Ina, Okunnu among others all showed up to celebrate with one of their own

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, clocked a new age on January 17 and he was lovingly celebrated by many in the online community.

However, the actor who resides in Lagos didn’t let the celebration pass by without having an Ibadan version of his birthday party.

Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi shuts down IB for birthday bash. Photo: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Kolawole hosted his close friends to a birthday bash that went down on Friday, January 28, at a popular nightclub in the premiere city.

Photos and videos shared on his Instagram page highlighted some of the fun moments that went down at the celebration and it’s evident that everyone had a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kolawole’s colleagues in the entertainment industry also made sure to make appearances at the venue and join the actor in celebrating his new age.

Okunnu, Kunle Afod, Shanko Rasheed, Baba Olofaina, Muyiwa Ademola among others graced the event with their presence.

Check out moments from the event below:

Another set of videos captured the moment pretty ladies stormed the party venue with name cards of the celebrant.

Kolawole appeared overwhelmed with the show of love as he was embraced by a close friend who also showed up for the birthday bash.

Watch the videos below:

Toyin Abraham invites Timi Dakolo to surprise hubby on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kolawole's wife, Toyin Abraham, went the extra mile in celebrating his birthday and making the day extra special for him.

The mother of one shared a video on her page showing the moment the celebrant walked into the surprise waiting for him.

Apparently, Toyin teamed up with Timi Dakolo and invited the singer to their home as a birthday surprise for her hubby. The video stirred sweet reactions from admirers of the celebrity couple.

Source: Legit.ng