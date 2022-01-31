UK-born singer Adele has reportedly pulled out of her scheduled Brit Music Awards show performance on February 8 after dealing with the backlash from her postponed Las Vegas gigs

The Sun has gathered information from an alleged source close to the Brit Awards’ organisers and has presented that the event facilitators are in an immense amount of stress as a result

The publication shared that although Adele cancelled, Brit Awards peeps are desperately looking into having her make a virtual appearance since her presence was highly anticipated

Adele has cancelled yet another show since postponing her Las Vegas residency performances at the last minute. The singer was due to perform at the Brits for the first time since 2017, leaving organisers disappointed after pulling out.

Adele cancelled her much-anticipated Brits Awards performance this weekend. Image: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Source: Getty Images

Adele was facing major heat for her final hour US performance cancellations, so reports suggest that singing at the Brits was a move to avoid aggravating the situation further. The singer has been on an impressive press run since releasing her album, 30.

The Sun reported on the news yesterday and included some alleged insider information concerning the debacle. The publication revealed that the Brit Awards organisers have been in a frenzy to find alternatives since learning of Adele’s decision. The source said:

“They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink. It’s a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree.”

The source further revealed that several top UK names had been asked to fill in for Adele, but they rejected the offers. Names included in the source’s claims include Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Stormzy.

