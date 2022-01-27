More clips from Janet Jackson’s intriguing docuseries have been released, showing the superstar opening up about her sometimes strained relationship with her older brother

The New York Post extracted quotes from the revealing snippets, showing Janet getting candid about her struggles with her body image and how Michael contributed to them in his youth

Janet shared the terrible words that her sibling used to call her, clarifying that although she used to laugh with him, the pressure of fame and the teasing eventually caught up with her

Janet Jackson’s Lifetime documentary has given fans some bombshell revelations, even though it isn’t even out yet. One of the highlights of the first part of the documentary is Janet’s courage to spill everything about her relationship with Michael.

Janet Jackson vulnerably tells about her struggles with her size and how her famous brother poked at them. Image: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images and Pool Photographer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Several trailers show Janet talking about the repercussions she had to face in her career due to her brother’s scandals. However, she got a bit more personal when talking about her weight issues and how her big bro fed into them.

Janet shared that she started being concerned about her weight when she rose to the spotlight on Good Times. She added that her brother’s response to her developing body didn’t help, according to a quote sourced by the New York Post, she said:

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, sl*ut, or hog, cow. He would laugh about it, and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt,”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She emphasised:

“When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

Although Janet was affected by her brother’s words, she also acknowledged fame as a major contributor to her body image issues. She explained that the scrutiny that comes with being a public figure resulted in a strange relationship with food in her adulthood.

‘Janet Jackson’: Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L Jackson & more speak out in megastar’s docuseries

More about Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary, Legit.ng recently reported that the star had broken decades worth of privacy to bring fans into her life.

News had just hit that the legendary musician teamed up with Lifetime to film a docuseries about every moment that has formed the woman that she is today. Fans are bursting with excitement after catching the extended trailer to the show.

55-Year-old Musician Janet Jackson has had a life worth making moves about and she is doing just that. The youngest member of the famous Jackson family is opening up about the devastating loss of her world-famous brother, controversial career moments and becoming a mother so late in her life.

No topic has been left untouched in the documentary. The extended trailer shows unseen footage that includes early childhood videos with her famous brother and some heartwarming shots of Janet navigating motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng