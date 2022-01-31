Shine Ya Eyes reality star Maria recently took to social media and drew inspiration from colleague Tacha’s ‘no leave, no transfer’ slogan

Shortly after Maria shared the post, Tacha wasted no time in marking her territory as she posted a photo of the trademark certificate for the slogan

Social media users weighed into the matter with some people asking if others aren’t allowed to just say the slogan simply because Tacha has trademarked it

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide aka Tacha is leaving nothing to chance and marking her territory where necessary.

Just recently, Shine Ya Eyes star, Maria Chike Benjamin, took to her Twitter page and shared Tacha’s popular ‘no leave’ no transfer’ slogan.

Tacha posts trademark document for 'no leave, no transfer as Maria uses slogan. Photo: @symply_tacha/@mariachikebenjamin

However, shortly after the post surfaced online, Tacha took to her Instastory channel with a certificate showing that she has since obtained a trademark for the slogan made popular during her BBNaija stint.

Well, this didn’t stop Maria from using the slogan again as another post shared on her Twitter page saw the reality star using it to round up her thoughts.

See screenshots as sighted online below:

Reactions

clear_stretch_marks said:

"Lol does that word belong to Tacha? So someone else can’t use it? Una Dey look for talk sha."

ijele__nwanyi said:

"She trademarked it because she used it for her business, Maria is a trouble maker."

sneakers_wholesale_store said:

"Been hearing no leave no transfer since I was born though."

willy_olah said:

"So make I no talk "no leave no transfer " again, something I've been hearing since I was born.. should we stop breathing too? I want to trademark "nawa oo"

erhimcy said:

" she only trademarked it in class25 which is a class for fashion items ...it doesn’t stop any other person from using the word ....moreover as an Ip examiner I doubt the authenticity of this acceptance."

Source: Legit.ng