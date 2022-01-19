Lifetime has produced a four-part documentary about the life of the music icon Janet Jackson with never seen before footage and stories

The extended trailer for the much-anticipated docuseries was released, sending out a rush of excitement through fans across the globe

Major celebs such as Whoopi Goldberg, Teyana Taylor and Samuel L. Jackson are set to feature with their own versions of events

Janet Jackson has broken decades worth of privacy to bring fans into her life. The legendary musician has teamed up with Lifetime to film a documentary about every moment that has formed the woman that she is today. Fans are bursting with excitement after catching the extended trailer to the show.

Janet Jackson has left no topic undiscussed in her upcoming docuseries. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

55-year-old musician, Janet Jackson, has had a life worth making moves about and she is finally doing just that. The youngest member of the famous Jackson family is opening up about the devastating loss of her world-famous brother, controversial career moments and becoming a mother so late in her life.

Geo News reports that no topic has been left untouched in the documentary. The extended trailer shows unseen footage that includes early childhood videos with her famous brother and some heartwarming shots of Janet navigating motherhood.

When talking about the decision to make the documentary, Rolling Stone reports that Janet Jackson said:

"It's just something that needs to be done."

'Janet Jackson' will premiere on 28th January 2022 and will feature world-famous celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor and more, as they share personal memories with the Jacksons and some of the ways Janet has influenced the world.

