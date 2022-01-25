Stonebwoy's wife Louisa has gushed over her husband with a beautiful photo she shared of him

Stonebwoy was performing on stage sharply dressed when the lovely photo that has captured Louisa was taken

Many, including Sonnie Badu, have reacted to the photo and called Louisa a good wife and a good woman

Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa Satekla, keeps falling deep in love with him with the passing of each day.

She has shared a new photo of the husband performing on stage and looking so good.

Louisa only used “lovely eyes” and “feeling loved" emojis as her caption and these speak volumes about the affection she has for her husband.

A collage of Louisa and Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Sonnie Badu and other fans react to Louisa’s post

Louisa’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans and popular musician Sonnie Badu.

He, for instance, called Louisa a good wife:

sonniebaduuk: “You are a good wife."

See other heartwarming comments by fans:

naa_agmorshieley: “Looooooove catch First lady.”

ska_vibes: “Awareee3 b3y3 de papa.”

faithawuku: “It's not easy to find a good wife or husband, so if you get urself one appreciate them.”

nancy__nora: “This man definitely plays His hubby roles well.”

benjamin_daterush_2021: “Motivator hero.”

ambrose.kofi: “Yes how it’s supposed to be.”

gudda_faya: “Real Warrior.”

orbit_black: “This is love. When u are a fun and a wife.”

stonegodfred: “U.....are good woman.”

flozysaan: “My Bhim president.”

khing_listowel: “Such a good wife.”

wilskygh: “Our president.”

lil.huncho___: “Wahala for u wey no marry celeb.”

Fans troll Shatta Wale as Stonebwoy hangs out with Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Wizkid was the headline act of the Afrochella concert in Ghana and the show was a massively successful one.

A video making the rounds online captured Ghanaian star Stonebwoy chilling with Wizkid backstage after the show.

The clip stirred different reactions online as many used the opportunity to troll dancehall artiste Shatta Wale. One fan who reacted to the viral clip wrote:

"Someone should pls check on Shatta Nonsense, make e no go off."

