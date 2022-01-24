Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem and her family could not hold back their joy as they finally set their eyes on her brother

The actress shared photos and videos from the moment the young man arrived to fill their home with joy and excitement

Stating that God has been faithful to them, Didi could not help but wish that their late mum lived long enough to see her son

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem and her family are still basking in the euphoria of her brother's arrival.

The actress in a post revealed that her older brother had been away for seven years, and his arrival filled the house with joy and excitement.

Didi's dad as well as other members of the family could not contain their excitemet on sighting the young man.

The actress in her happy post also wished that their mum lived long enough to see her son's return from Canada.

"The other day, my sweet elder brother @emediongjob came back from Canada after 7 years and filled our house with joy and so much happiness. My dad could not contend his excitement God has been faithful to us. I wish my mum were alive to witness this moment but still, we thank God. While you are praying for children, pray for good children, e get why."

Nigerians react

Didi Ekanem moves into new house 2 weeks after fire incident

Popular Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem moved into a new home just weeks after her Lagos mansion was razed by fire.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared the good news of her new abode with fans on social media.

According to her, she felt lost and confused at first after the fire destroyed her home and properties. However, she started trusting and believing in God.

