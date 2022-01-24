Following her release after Ned Nwoko's arrest, Jaruma has taken to social media to brag about how connected she is in the country

The kayanmata seller also bragged about how Hausas are in the helm of affairs, thereby making Ned Nwoko a small fish

Jaruma in her post claimed that Regina Daniels abuses hard substances, hence her weight loss and erratic behaviour at some point

The fight between billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and Jaruma keeps getting messier as the kayanmata seller continues to expose more secrets.

After her release from police custody, Jaruma took to social media to brag heavily about how well connected she is and her Hausa folks are ruling the country.

In another post, the kayanmata seller shared a video of a young man analyzing some of Regina's past behaviour and attributed it to abuse of substances.

The young man also claimed that Regina's husband, Ned is aware of what she does and even aids her.

Regina's drastic weight loss which got people worried was also tied to substance abuse and Jaruma also added photos of the actress smoking at different times.

"You have always all called Jaruma a northern local Hausa village aboki, so how does aboki know dr*gs????? A female aboki even????? Jaruma does not smoke, Jaruma does not drink………. 2014,15,16,17,18,19,2020, 2021, 2022, you have never heard record of Jaruma trafficking dr*gs or dr*gs abuse until Jaruma met Regina in 2021 & now it’s drg*g trafficking & abuse???? I went to google to search the meaning & this is all I could find.

Jaruma shares video from Ningi Village Prison

Intimate products seller Hauwa Saidu popularly known by many as Jaruma Empire confirmed that she was truly nabbed by officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The controversial lady who has been at loggerheads with actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, shared a video on her Instagram page.

In the two-minute clip, Jaruma pointed out how people have been mocking her on social media and making snide remarks about her arrest.

She stated that people often use police officers to bully and intimidate others when they are simply trying to defend themselves.

