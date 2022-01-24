Snoop Dogg revealed recently that he will be the DJ at David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn's upcoming wedding

The rapper and the former professional footballer have been friends for over a decade and Snoop cannot wait to perform at Brooklyn's April wedding

On top of being the wedding DJ, Snoop has also offered to organise Brooklyn's bachelor party which he hopes will happen in Las Vegas

It seems the unlikely friendship shared between Snoop Dogg and David Beckham is once again in the spotlight. David's eldest son Brooklyn will be marrying his fiancée soon and the Gin and Juice rapper will be the DJ at the couple's wedding.

The 50-year-old rapper revealed that he has been friends with David for over a decade and that he is "tight" with the Beckham family. Snoop's DJ set will be his fancy gift for the young couple on their big day.

The young pair will wed each other on 9 April at Nicola's dad's oceanfront Florida estate worth around £76million (around R1 billion).

UK publication Mirror reports that Romeo and Cruz Beckham will be Brooklyn's best men while other well-known names who were invited include Nicole Richie, Gigi Hadid and Gordon Ramsay. David is set to be the Master of Ceremonies while some reports have hinted that Nicola might don a Victoria Beckham designed dress.

Snoop is doing the most for Brooklyn as The South African reported that the Nuthin' but a "G" Thang rapper shared that he wants to assist with the 22-year-old's bachelor party in Vegas. Snoop plans to speak to former professional footballer David to figure out if a Vegas stag party is in the cards.

