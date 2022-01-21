Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has got Nigerians talking with a post she made on social media

The film star was heard talking about people who build magnificent houses in their villages where they visit once a year

Eucharia noted that people need to ask God for the wisdom to make sound decisions and do the right thing

Actress Eucharia Anunobi says it is foolishness to build huge houses in villages where people rarely live.

She noted that it is not bad to have landed properties in the village, however, they have to be something moderate and cute so that they can be easily managed.

Eucharia stated that rather than waste money building houses that are rarely inhabited, people should build houses for others and subsidise the rent.

Eucharia Anunobi slams people who rarely live in the huge houses they build. Photos: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Why build monumental monuments as village homes that you don't live in regularly but visit once or twice a year, and where you may not even retire to , or even if you eventually retire to it , it's manageability becomes a big problem. Why don't you rather invest in building estates and provide affordable housing for humanity."

Watch her speak below:

Fans react

Eucharia's fans took to her comment section to react to her post and many of them agreed with her point of view.

chinenyenwaolive:

"Yes ma'am."

mhzizohgee:

"Wisdom."

leoinusah:

"Optimum of Grace."

destino_1997:

"True talk."

funmiandrews:

"You are right maam."

posh_p_organic_skincare:

"Word!!!!!"

realucheebere

"Apt."

pa.tience7163:

"Thank you very much."

anyanwu_12:

"True word."

It is witchcraft

The popular Nollywood actress turned pastor gave out a word of advice for people that don't own up to their mistakes and get rigid with their thoughts.

Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi branded the unapologetic act of not being able to own up to mistakes as a process of becoming a full-blown witch.

She wrote:

"Not apologising for wrong doings and vehemently standing your ground is an embodiment of witchcraft and you will lose a lot because of it , ask king Saul in 1 Samuel 15 : 23."

Source: Legit.ng