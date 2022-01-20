Popular Nigerian singer 2baba has got fans gushing about love as he recently shared a video on his Instagram page

The musician dropped the visuals for his new song and instead of using regular video vixens, his wife featured

The couple looked so in love that it's hard to remember that their home was on the verge of collapsing months ago

This 2022, 2baba and his actress wife, Annie Idibia have renewed the faith of their fans in love despite all odds.

The singer has released the visuals for his new song Smile and his wife was in the video all loved up on him instead of a video vixen.

Fans gush over Annie and 2baba again Photo credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The love birds held horses as they walked through a field with high grasses.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Smile."

Nigerians react

payporte:

"Very nice "

amaka3717:

"I love you both 2baba my mentor and he's beautiful wife I love you both so much wishing you guys many more fruitful married life."

hair_by_ijefine:

"Beautiful, no one it’s perfect, stay happy."

__bhadman:

"Wow this is true love."

benard.jr

"I go love too oh” Tunez."

chrysolyteevents:

"Perfect song for a couple's first dance @official2baba @annieidibia1."

ajegunle_1:

"Minister for true love..the one and only 2 way carry baba."

itsfyne:

"I am anxiously waiting to watch a song of yours with all your kids in one video."

marykayukbylola:

"Love always wins❤❤"

Annie Idibia replies fan's rude comment over loved-up photo

Annie Idibia and her music superstar husband, 2Baba, sent their New Year greetings to fans using a beautiful loved-up video and it came out all nice.

She got lovely messages from her followers but a fan chose to spoil the fun by reminding her of the difficult times in her marriage.

Annie clapped back on the fan and said advice is not meant to come with disrespect. Nigerians reacted differently to the exchange between Annie and the fan.

Nigerians gush over Annie and 2baba

2021 really tested Annie's marriage and patience, but to the joy of friends and family, she and her husband have put the baby mama episode behind them.

As 2021 drew to an end, Annie decided to remind the world of how unshakable her marriage is with the love she shares with her man.

In a video the actress shared on her Instagram page, she was spotted in her newly constructed closet with 2baba and the singer in the twinkle of an eye swept her off the floor into his arms.

Source: Legit.ng