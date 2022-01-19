Indigenous rapper Naira Marley has stirred reactions online after sharing a video with fans via his Instastory channel

The entertainer was spotted feeding his pet dogs with a massive bowl of piping hot chicken in his kitchen

The video stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some people noting that the rapper shouldn’t be feeding the dogs inside his house

Indigenous rapper Naira Marley recently took to his Instastory channel with a video showing how he spends time with his pet dogs.

In the video on his Instagram page, the Soapy crooner was seen feeding the dogs in his kitchen. He handed out large chunks of boiled chicken from a massive heap that was on the counter.

Naira Marley was spotted feeding his dogs in video. Photo: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Check out a clip as sighted on his page below:

Social media users react

The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community. While some people questioned what he was feeding the animals, there were others who expressed reservation that they were being fed in his kitchen.

Another set of people also called out Naira Marley's attention to the cooking gas that was placed inside his kitchen.

Read some of their comments below:

hrhtianah said:

"Gas pipe is too exposed, the dogs can tamper with it."

reshapeme_nig said:

"Food on the floor? That's poor dog table manners. And food isn't hot for dogs. But what's my business."

vheralyne_ said:

"Lol not these people that don’t even own a dog or a house bickering about how it’s wrong to feed them inside his own house please DKM."

gifty_smiles said:

"Raw meat?? If that’s the case, those dogs are going to be wild and scary. They’ll bite ANYONE! Raw meat eventually turns dogs mad."

erewameggison said:

"I hope he doesnt just feed them only chicken but they have some sort of carbs and fibre, also those gas cylinders in the house is giving me anxiety."

berryfabricsworld said:

"Hmmm make dem no eat person one day o."

Source: Legit.ng