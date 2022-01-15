A Nigerian journalist Jackson Ude has taken to his social media page to call out singer Duncan Mighty

Jackson stated that the singer has become notorious for collecting money and not showing up at events where he is billed to perform

Nigerians reacted with hilarious comments of how Duncan made up the accident photos as they pointed out everything that is wrong with it

An investigative journalist called Jcakson Ude is demanding a refund of N3.630m from singer Duncan Mighty. According to him, the singer failed to show up for an event after he was fully paid.

Jackson noted that he paid Duncan the sum of N3m to perform at an event in December, adding that he sent an extra N630k for flight tickets.

The journalist noted that Duncan didn't show up but claimed to be involved in an accident.

Journalist tells Duncan Mighty to refund his money. Photos: @jacksonpbn

Source: Instagram

Referring to the photo of the accident Duncan shared on his Instagram page, the journalist stated that the singer was holding his phone despite being in pains.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Warning the singer to avoid his troubles, Jackson demanded that Duncan refunded the money paid to him.

Swipe left to read the full post:

Nigerians react

hrh_kingdiamond:

"How u Dey on oxygen take the press phone self. I first weak when I see this post."

lola_omololaeni:

"Duncan no plan am well jare.... he no suppose use phone."

sexpleasurez:

"My chest he was on a video call with other clients that he disappointed....and what if he was really in an accident?"

bessidone:

"THEY PAID YOU FOR FLIGHT YOU FOLLOW ROAD."

lamirage_official:

"Person wey wear oxygen mask dey press phone?"

kaybugar:

"Which kind accident be this, wey he dey take selfie."

adaauree

"Na Oxygen mask and Head Bandage he wear, he no kill person abeg. But he should have used a different hand to press phone and not the hand with drip. I know with first hand experience that the needle inside that hand hurts like hell with any movement so I’m not sure it can be successfully used to navigate a mobile phone single handedly. He didn’t try shaaa. His photographer should have arranged him well."

Duncan Mighty survives an accident

January 2nd 2022 will forever be etched in the memory of popular singer Duncan Mighty as God literally gave him another chance at life.

Taking to his Instagram page with a heart full of gratitude, the singer shared a video of himself heavily bandaged and unconscious on a hospital bed as he received care.

the singer gave vivid details of the accident which seemed to have been caused by a trailer with failed brakes.

Source: Legit.ng