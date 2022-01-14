Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has been getting positive feedback from her followers on Twitter about her new look

A follower recently told the Gelato crooner what he would like to do to her as a result of her pink hair

Cuppy stated that some fans seem to like her new look a bit too much while revealing that going bald wasn't an easy decision to make

DJ Cuppy is excited that her Twitter fans love her hair. Before the ban on the bird app, the billionaire daughter used to be trolled over her look.

A few weeks ago, Cuppy went bald and it earned her lovely comments from her Instagram fans. Amazingly, as the ban on Twitter was lifted, her fans on the platform also had lovely things to say about her new look.

After spotting the comment of a Twitter fan about her look, the musician said some of her fans love her hair a little too much.

DJ Cuppy talks about going bald on Twitter. Photos: @cuppymusic

Tweeting about the hair, Cuppy said she loves the fact that her Twitter fans love it. According to her, going bald was a scary and bold move for her.

Read her full statement below:

Nigerians react

@Iamjamoocrown:

"I am most happy for your hair and new look ,you are amazingly gorgeous darling."

@EjikeIbeh2:

"I'll advise you keep the low pink hair for a long time coz it really fits you and it shows the awesomeness of your face. Keep rocking the low cut boldly , you will inspire many to drop their bone straight hairs to go low cut like you. You the real African Queen."

@mister_ade5:

"Even if you cannot grow any hair on your head again i will love you till thy kingdom come."

@IamSir_GCFR:

"I'm proud of you dear..... you look great... you have motivated and inspired so many ladies out there."

@UfodiamaG:

"We love you, but your only problem be say you no dey settle boys."

Fake birthday

DJ Cuppy celebrated a fake birthday in Dubai with some of her friends in attendance and she shared some of the fun moments on social media.

The billionaire daughter shared videos from the event on her Instagram story and also revealed that she got a massive gift from a friend.

Cuppy's friend gave her a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

