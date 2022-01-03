Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is a proud owner of a brand new Rolls Royce automobile

The billionaire daughter got the car gift from a friend when she organised a fake birthday celebration for herself in Dubai

She shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted to the videos that emerged from the event

Nigerian popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy is tensioning her fans on social media and they are drooling about her latest addition.

The female DJ celebrated a fake birthday in Dubai with some of her friends in attendance and she shared some of the fun moments on social media.

DJ Cuppy gets car gift on fake birthday.

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter shared videos from the event on her Instagram story and also revealed that she got a massive gift from a friend:

"Just when I thought my fake birthday was over... @pooyanmokhatari bought me a Rolls-Royce Callinan."

Nigerians have reacted to DJ Cuppy's fake birthday celebration and gifts, some of them prayed for the same grace on their real birthdays.

Mor_scents:

"God....I decree that I shall receive car as my birthday gift this year. So shall it be. Amen! Amen!! Amen!!!"

__Thelumina:

"Money can buy happiness abeg."

Girllike_spesh:

"In this life, try get money, bcos Na people wey get money, Dey still get money and gift."

_V3rahlynn_:

"Congratulations ohhhh ,be like na to fake birthdays oh January 28th na my fake birthday I want 2020 RANGE ROVER PHEV."

Veegirl128:

"People keep insulting this girl but she's winning every day."

Nwachipeace:

"Na why I Dey hustle hard for my kids oooo. Omo for real birthday na me Dey remind people self."

Official_rachealifunanya:

"You even dey fake birthday hmm. Me even the real one wey I dey managing tell people self Happy birthday where I dey see no dey enough."

Source: Legit.ng