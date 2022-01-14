Skit Maker Folagade Banks Shares Celebratory Photos As He Bags Bachelor's Degree From OAU
- Viral internet sensation, Folagade Banks has taken to social media to celebrate the fact that he is now a graduate
- The young man shared the good news on his Instagram page as he thanked God for a successful journey at Obafemi Awolowo University
- Fans and colleagues of the skit maker have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages
Popular skit maker, Folagade Banks has shared photos from his last day as a student at Obafemi Awolowo University.
The young man in the series of photos he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his finished project.
Donning a smart blue suit, Banks beamed with smiles and pride befitting of a graduate. He also expressed his gratitude to God.
"Bachelor degree bagged!!we thank God."
Check out the photos below:
Fans and colleagues congratulate Folagade Banks
Fellow influencers, skit makers and fans thronged to Folagade's page to congratulate him. The young man's fans could not help but also congratulate the different characters he portrays in his skit.
kie_kie__:
"Congratulations Banks."
opeyemifamakin:
"Congrats bro. The world is your oyster."
that.girl.mel:
"Congratulations."
feyi_agbaje:
"Congratulations Tobi."
chantalpangwoheberechi:
"Big Congratulations Fola❤️"
bholardale:
"Broda femi ti graduate.. Congratulations mummy Adeola.. Let's go tell mummy wabueze."
toshcollections:
"Congratulations broda Femi... Will love to see mummy's reaction kilegba??"
armcandybychyoncy:
"Congratulations oooo!!!! Mama deola will be super proud of you."
yetiskie:
"Big congratulations . Greater achievements ahead of you in Jesus name."
its.sikemilove:
"Congratulations to you wish you success all the way."
vickki_normal:
"Congratulations. Your next skit should be mama telling you to go and marry "
