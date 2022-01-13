Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged at the same spot they 'launched' their relationship in 2020

The actress said they knew their relationship was to go through a lot of pain but were oblivious of the sacrifice it needed

Kelly disclosed that he merged two gems, diamond and emerald, for the ring that represented their birthstones

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has proposed to his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, after one and a half years of dating.

Machine Gun Kelly pops the question to Megan. Photo: meganfox.

Source: Instagram

The couple went on their Instagram accounts to announce the good news as they shared a cute video as Kelly went down on one knee to pop the question.

In her post, Megan said they sat under the banyan tree - the same spot they got engaged in July 2020 and asked for magic as they started their relationship.

The actress said they were aware of the pain they would face in such a short period but unaware of the work and sacrifice the relationship needed. However, they were intoxicated with their love.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She added that after walking through hell together and laughing more than she could imagine, he asked to marry her, and she said yes.

Megan added that they drank each other's blood, which left many fans puzzled.

Two rings merged into one

In his post, Kelly noted that traditionally, proposals involve one ring, but he designed Megan's with Stephen Webster to be two by merging emerald and diamond.

He said diamond was his birthstone and emerald was Megan's and were fixed on a magnetic band of thorns that display an obscure heart.

Both shared the date January 11, 2022, which showed the day that engagement took place.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways

Renowned actor Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after spending five years in marriage.

The two released a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to confirm that they were splitting up.

In the post, Momoa and Bonet noted they had experienced the "squeeze and changes" of these transformational times, citing a revolution was unfolding, and their family was no exception.

Momoa said they were not updating their fans because they felt the information was newsworthy but to ensure they go about their lives with dignity and honesty.

Source: Legit.ng