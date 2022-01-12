Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has ventured into music and he has been getting massive support from his fans

Despite the harsh criticism from Nigerians, Whitemony and his supporters believe that he thrive and win awards in the music industry

A die-hard fan of the reality star recently disclosed that he will likely throw American star, J. Cole off his music career

Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney recently had to react to a tweet by a fan which was an exaggeration of the success of his music career.

In a post sighted online, a man who is obviously a die-hard fan of the singer casually said that Whitemoney is slowly replacing American rapper, J. Cole.

Fans says Whitemoney will take over US rapper's career Photo credit: @whitemoney/@jcolebible

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney himself could not stomach such a barefaced lie as he dropped a reply begging the fan to reduce his expectations.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians react

kinghashthattag:

"Lawrence..... You are not feeling fine. "

litosman001:

"No be you wan win Grammy? Abi you no want again?"

dheecodah_:

" in which aspect abeg, someone talk to meee "

wendy_adamma:

"White money couldn’t withstand the lie"

thereal_arike:

"Grammy Boy dem sha Dey deceive you."

phemmypoko:

"I am glad he didn’t accept the accolade because that would just be a white lie."

sharon_chigozirim:

"If you dey whine person say something wey person fit believe abeg"

olivepraise:

"He reach to beg them twitter ment people na dey there "

tobss_x:

" I like the fact that he knows that person was doing too much with that tweet."

I will win every big award in the music industry

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, was bombarded with advice on social media over his new song, Selense.

While some people pleaded with him to drop music as a career entirely, others simply pointed out that he was not made for music.

Despite the heavy backlash, the reality star in a video which seemed to be at an interview expressed optimism over how far his music will go.

Whitemoney disclosed that he is coming for MTV awards and every big award that the global music industry has to offer.

Source: Legit.ng