Reality star Nina Ivy recently shared a post on her Instastory channel seeking to understand the rationale behind the actions of cheating husbands

Nina wondered why men who cheat are still bold enough to flaunt their wives/partners on social media

The reality star’s question stirred different reactions from members of the online community who attempted to answer her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nina Ivy, in a recent Instastory post asked her fans and followers a question that seems to have been troubling her.

Nina wondered why a lot of husbands who are guilty of cheating are also the same ones who happily flaunt their wives/partners on their respective social media platforms.

In her words:

"Why is it that all these men that cheat so much are the ones that show off their wives on social media the most?"

Reactions

Netizens attempted to take Nina out of her misery and answer the question. Read some responses sighted below:

pretty_gloria16 said:

"They are stylishly telling other men it is a no trespass zone. They are scared they too won’t be cheated on."

symplychi_oma said:

"Because they stay trying so hard to prove what doesn’t exist ... sometimes guilty conscience."

mimiwalterz said:

"True though. The fakest marriages make the loudest noise especially on these yeye Instagram streets."

uyai.eyen said:

"Because these girls that gives up themselves to be cheated with obviously prefers seeing supposed happily married men #NINA_IVY."

lagos_abuja_best_massage_ said:

"Damage control things. If you know you know. Our women are really trying. Women live your lives too o with sense."

