2022 Is for Actors: Fans and Colleagues Congratulate Ibrahim Chatta As He Flaunts Expensive New Ride
- Ibrahim Chatta has opened the floor for male actors who will be buying luxury cars for themselves this year
- With a heart full of gratitude, the actor took to his Instagram page to show off the latest car in his garage
- Chatta posed for several photos with the white car as fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages
2022 is shaping up to be a luxurious year for Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta as he just bought himself a new car.
The actor shared the good news on his Instagram page with fans as he thanked God for the gift of life and a new day.
Chatta also posted several photos of himself posing at different angles with the luxurious white car.
"Every new day is a gift from God. AlhamduliLlah for d gift of life…"
See the post below:
Fans and colleagues congratulate Chatta
iamnino_b:
"More grease agbaa "
gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:
"@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis and it will never stop my brother."
classy_iya_komedy:
"Alhamdulillah for everything congratulations sir more win."
andre_godson:
"He’s the most prolific actor of the moment. Congratulations."
lagos_abuja_best_massage_:
"Every time Actress. Now men let's celebrate this too o. Congratulations "
fatai6620:
"After years of acting and making loads of movies. He deserve it. Not some waka pass actresses in 2 movies and boom, autobiography "
l.tobiloba:
"This dude is a great actor, he worked really hard for this. It’s so difficu!t for the men in the industry, hence, why I always celebrate them for big wins like this."
perfumeoilwholesales:
"He's one great actor that works really hard! Congratulations "
Source: Legit.ng