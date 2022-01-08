Global site navigation

2022 Is for Actors: Fans and Colleagues Congratulate Ibrahim Chatta As He Flaunts Expensive New Ride
2022 Is for Actors: Fans and Colleagues Congratulate Ibrahim Chatta As He Flaunts Expensive New Ride

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Ibrahim Chatta has opened the floor for male actors who will be buying luxury cars for themselves this year
  • With a heart full of gratitude, the actor took to his Instagram page to show off the latest car in his garage
  • Chatta posed for several photos with the white car as fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

2022 is shaping up to be a luxurious year for Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta as he just bought himself a new car.

The actor shared the good news on his Instagram page with fans as he thanked God for the gift of life and a new day.

Ibrahim Chatta buys new car
Ibrahim Chatta poses with his new car on Instagram Photo credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis
Chatta also posted several photos of himself posing at different angles with the luxurious white car.

"Every new day is a gift from God. AlhamduliLlah for d gift of life…"

God is already showing off: Davido's cousin Sina Rambo flaunts new house he started 2022 with

Fans and colleagues congratulate Chatta

iamnino_b:

"More grease agbaa "

gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis and it will never stop my brother."

classy_iya_komedy:

"Alhamdulillah for everything congratulations sir more win."

andre_godson:

"He’s the most prolific actor of the moment. Congratulations."

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Every time Actress. Now men let's celebrate this too o. Congratulations "

fatai6620:

"After years of acting and making loads of movies. He deserve it. Not some waka pass actresses in 2 movies and boom, autobiography "

l.tobiloba:

"This dude is a great actor, he worked really hard for this. It’s so difficu!t for the men in the industry, hence, why I always celebrate them for big wins like this."

perfumeoilwholesales:

"He's one great actor that works really hard! Congratulations "

Liquorose buys Lexus to start new year

BBNaija finalist in 2021, Liquorose started the year in a special way with a gift to herself. In a post on Saturday, January 1, she shared photos of a brand new Lexus car.

Talent manager Teebillz welcomes newborn son 3 months after welcoming 4th child

The lady said that getting the car felt like a dream to her as she never imagined it. She added God has really helped her.

Liquorose, therefore, prayed for people to have a fulfilling year in 2022 as they celebrate with her way.

