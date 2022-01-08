Ibrahim Chatta has opened the floor for male actors who will be buying luxury cars for themselves this year

With a heart full of gratitude, the actor took to his Instagram page to show off the latest car in his garage

Chatta posed for several photos with the white car as fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

2022 is shaping up to be a luxurious year for Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta as he just bought himself a new car.

The actor shared the good news on his Instagram page with fans as he thanked God for the gift of life and a new day.

Ibrahim Chatta poses with his new car on Instagram Photo credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

Chatta also posted several photos of himself posing at different angles with the luxurious white car.

"Every new day is a gift from God. AlhamduliLlah for d gift of life…"

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Chatta

iamnino_b:

"More grease agbaa "

gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

"@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis and it will never stop my brother."

classy_iya_komedy:

"Alhamdulillah for everything congratulations sir more win."

andre_godson:

"He’s the most prolific actor of the moment. Congratulations."

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Every time Actress. Now men let's celebrate this too o. Congratulations "

fatai6620:

"After years of acting and making loads of movies. He deserve it. Not some waka pass actresses in 2 movies and boom, autobiography "

l.tobiloba:

"This dude is a great actor, he worked really hard for this. It’s so difficu!t for the men in the industry, hence, why I always celebrate them for big wins like this."

perfumeoilwholesales:

"He's one great actor that works really hard! Congratulations "

Liquorose buys Lexus to start new year

BBNaija finalist in 2021, Liquorose started the year in a special way with a gift to herself. In a post on Saturday, January 1, she shared photos of a brand new Lexus car.

The lady said that getting the car felt like a dream to her as she never imagined it. She added God has really helped her.

Liquorose, therefore, prayed for people to have a fulfilling year in 2022 as they celebrate with her way.

Source: Legit.ng