Big Brother Naija star, Ozo, has taken to social media to celebrate his parents on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

The reality star was full of praises for them as he revealed that they are the best examples of parents he and his siblings could have

Ozo also shared photos of his three other siblings as his fans congratulated and gushed over his parents

Big Brother Naija star, Ozo is celebrating the love his parents share as they mark their wedding anniversary.

The Lockdown star shared an old photo of his mum and dad at their wedding ceremony and attached photos of himself and three other siblings.

Ozo praises his parents as they mark their wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @officialozo

Source: Instagram

According to Ozo, they couldn't have prayed for better examples of parents who are now grandparents.

"HOW IT STARTED X HOW IT’S GOING. We couldn’t have prayed or hoped for any better examples of what parents should be and now grandparents . Happy wedding ANNIVERSARY to us many more years stay blessed."

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

superions_official:

"Happy wedding anniversary to them."

carolallison2020:

"Good parenting breeds great & decent adults. I duff my gele for Dr & Mrs Chukwu. Big Congratulations to your bio parents on their wedding anniversary."

thandi_mashow:

"The cutest pic on the internet today❤️"

yeeshaabdul:

"Awwwwn....Happy wedding Anniversary to your lovely family "

peaceruchi:

"Happy anniversary to your parents my dear, more blissful years ahead ❤️"

maureennnachi:

"Happy wedding anniversary to your parents. Wishing them more years of peaceful, healthy and happy life in Jesus name, Amen. Congratulations!"

iphy_lin:

"Happy anniversary Dr and Dr Chukwu. God bless you all "

