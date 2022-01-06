Nollywood actress Vivian Metchie could not contain her joy on sighting her first son who has been away in Canada for twenty years

The movie star took to her Instagram page with photos of her son and revealed that she stopped trying to go be with him fifteen years ago

The excited actress used the joyful opportunity to announce that her son is single and also called for applications

2022 is definitely looking good for Nollywood actress Vivian Metchie who finally set eyes on her son after twenty long years.

The excited star revealed in her post on Instagram that the Canadian embassy refused to give her visa and she stopped trying to go be with her son fifteen years ago.

Vivian Metchie and her son rejoice on seeing each other Photo credit: @vivianmetchieofficial

Source: Instagram

Metchie could not contain her joy as she announced that she is blessed beyond measure and the year is shaping up great for her.

She also used the rare opportunity to call for ladies to send in their applications to date her son whom she refused to drop his handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Yaaaay my first son, my first attempt at motherhood.... He's is home Those that know know Alhamdulillah. After 20 years. Chaiiii Canadian embassy no gree give me visa. I stopped trying 15years ago. Alhamdulillah. Chaiiii. He said I can't remember you ever been this short I'm blessed without measure. 2022 looking soooo good already. PS: no handle. Because of hunters . He's single. Apply within."

See the post below:

Nigerians rejoice with Metchie

biodunstephen:

"Congratulations sis. God keep him."

paschalinealex24:

"It’s the joy"

cynthiaebijie:

"Awwwwwwwwwwnnnn so cute!!!!!!!!!!!"

bintaayomogaji:

"Congratulations dear. Welcome home son❤️❤️❤️"

ololadeabuta_gracias:

"Awwwwww mother's love is always undiluted this is great, congratulations oo chai"

fancyfacechii:

"I know how much you have missed him. To God be the glory….. finally."

iamerica_ezeh:

"Awww congratulations ma'am ....man is cute am sending my application."

Bovi’s son makes it home for Christmas despite UK red list drama

Despite the UK red list drama that ruined the plans of many Nigerian families, comedian Bovi’s household was among some of the lucky ones.

The humour merchant’s wife, Kris Asimonye, took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment their son, David, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Kris explained how the red list drama had turned her into an emotional wreck. She, however, extended her sincere gratitude to some individuals who made it possible for her son to make it home for Christmas.

Source: Legit.ng