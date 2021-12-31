Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo is grateful to God for the opportunity to see a new year in good health

The film star took to his social media page to announce that he clocked a new year on Friday, December 31

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section praying for the actor and wishing him well

Actor Femi Adebayo has urged his fans and followers to thank God on his behalf. The film star turned a new age and he expressed excitement at the gift of life.

According to him, he sees birthdays as opportunities for one to appreciate their creator.

Actor Femi Adebayo celebrates his birthday.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"All praises and adoration to God Almighty for another year. Birthdays for me are days to appreciate your creator! Olorun o ba mo dupe o. Pls thank the Almighty on my behalf."

Check out his birthday photo:

Fans celebrate Femi Adebayo

dareynow:

"Happy birthday."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Happy birthday to my handsome Honourable aka slay papa you’re distinctively different and such a inspiration always happy birthday."

akoladehighlander:

"Happy birthday to you boss long life and prosperity now n forever."

mustiphasholagbade:

"Happy birthday Boss, more life more wins."

iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday Honorable."

olumicheals:

"Happy birthday to you bro."

lekan_kingkong:

"More grace baba."

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday lawyer wa."

misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday."

lolamagret:

"Happy birthday slay papa llnp."

shebabyshebaby:

"Hbd eje."

Actor sits between two endowed women

Femi Adebayo was one of the movie stars who attended his colleague Sotayo Gaga's coronation as the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa state.

A reception followed after the event and Femi happened to sit between two women who are well-endowed in the chest area. The actor seemed to be minding his business before he turned left and right to where the women sat. Femi immediately noticed their endowment and he opened his mouth in bewilderment.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actor commended Sotayo's party with Davido's popular slang E Choke. The film star then noted that he would have to leave where he is sitting before his wife sends him out of the house.

