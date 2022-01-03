A Nigerian lady identified as Abike has come out to retract her claims about having a child for rave of the moment, Portable

Recall a video of the lady with a child had gone viral in which she claimed to have been a prostitute whose child was fathered by the singer

In a new video that has since surfaced online, Abike revealed the child in the video wasn't hers and that she lied

Hours after calling out fast-rising singer, Portable for allegedly fathering her child, a lady identified as Abike has retracted her claims.

The lady has come out to retract her claims. Photo credit: @portablebaeby, @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a new video, the lady apologized to the singer and everyone who believed her initial claims, adding that it was all a joke that she didn't know would go viral.

Abike who revealed she was an undergraduate student, stated that contrary to her initial claims, she is not a prostitute and that the baby belonged to a friend, adding that she has 'never been pregnant'.

"It is false and untrue. I have never met Portable in my entire life. We've never had anything together. I have never been into prostitution. I have never given birth - I have never been pregnant in my entire life. I am an undergraduate so I am not a nursing mother. The baby is a child of my friend and while we were joking, I decided to make that video. I didn't know it would go viral. I apologise to everyone I've misled into believing that I had a baby for Portable. Singer Portable, I am so sorry."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Abike calls out Portable

In a video that trended online, the new mother explained that she met the singer at a club about a year ago.

According to her, she was working as a call girl when she met the singer and they ended up sleeping with each other.

Abike added that the intimate act led to pregnancy and she told the Zazu crooner about it.

The lady also explained that Portable gave her some money to get rid of the pregnancy but she refused to do so because they do not abort in her family.

Source: Legit.ng