Nollywood’s Shan George recently had a few things to get off her chest as it regards rendering help to those in need

The actress in a post shared on her Instastory channel explained that people with truly charitable hearts do not need any form of motivation to offer help

George equally made it clear that she has no respect for people who cannot hide their cameras when helping the needy

Nollywood movie star Shan George has stirred reactions online after sharing her opinion as it regards rendering assistance to those in need and showing off.

The actress who appeared to be countering the submission that people show off their actions to motivate others said that those with truly charitable hearts do not need to be motivated.

Shan George speaks on helping the needy. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

According to her, those who are only inspired to help after seeing the actions of others are simply copycats with no true intentions of offering assistance to those who need it.

In a different portion of her post, the entertainer made it clear that she has no form of respect for people who cannot keep the cameras away when offering help to the needy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See screenshots of her post below:

Reactions

George’s take on the matter stirred different reactions from social media users. Read some comments sighted below:

oluwakemi._o said:

badinga_ng ing it to inspire others ni o Aunty Shan George."

badinga_ng said:

"It is hypocrisy! Selfish!! and negligible in the eyes of GOD who even sees the heart. It is like praying on the streets to be seen by men. U dig?"

themartialjester said:

"But sometimes people need to see the good in doing charity...they need examples....not everyone is thesame..."

_darkskinnedyemi said:

"Some people actually ain't doing it for show off,but if it's a joint bussiness you have to keep evidences to show people that send you and then most times it's just to motivate others,I come in peace."

incase92 said:

"How would you have known of all the good things Jesus did while on earth if they were not recorded/written?"

Shan George explains why big female stars don't help upcoming acts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shan George recently spoke on why top female celebrities don’t help other women grow.

According to the movie star, many of these top female stars do not help their junior colleagues because of fear.

She added that these celebs don’t want these more beautiful upcoming ladies to steal their sugar daddies or husbands.

Source: Legit.ng