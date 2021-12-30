Comedian Bovi has once again humoured fans on social media with videos showing moments with his children

This time around, the humour merchant was determined to teach his children pidgin English against their will

Bovi’s video stirred hilarious reactions in his comment section with some people telling him to leave the poor kids alone

Comedian Bovi makes a living telling jokes in pidgin English and it’s only right that members of his household will understand his choice of language.

Just recently, the proud father of three had his kids inside a room where he attempted to test their knowledge of pidgin and try to teach them new words, sentences.

Comedian Bovi teaches his kids pidgin in funny videos. Photo: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi shared videos of his session with the little ones on his Instagram page to the delight of fans and followers.

The older kids, David and Elena, were not entirely thrilled by the idea of learning pidgin but they gave their father a chance.

Bovie’s lastborn, Chuchu, was however in a world of his own as he paid little or no mind at all to the pidgin lessons from his father.

Watch the funny videos as sighted on Bovi’s Instagram page below:

Reactions

jsleeky said:

frankgentlecamelon to force us to speak pidgin English is bad as e bad I love her."

frankgentlecamelon said:

"Bovi teach them Pigin English, because na pigin carry you teach the level you dey fit give them western Education."

_mcatom said:

"our father trying to make us speak pidgin English is bad as e bad smart girl❤️❤️."

selma_nanayaa said:

"What kind of military pidgin lessons is this Bovi."

cokobarcom said:

abyasanga no longer part of us on the street. …. Your kids given u away ."

abyasangas said:

"If you are speaking it normally they will pick it up. Our daughter shocked us this way. We used to speak pidgin so they don’t hear but she now translates for her younger brother I need to learn another Naija language."

Bovi's son makes it home in time for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bovi’s wife, Kris Asimonye, shared some emotional videos with her followers on social media.

One of the videos captured the moment she was reunited with her son, David, at the Murtala Muhammed airport following his arrival in Nigeria.

A different video saw the young man and his siblings emotional as they reunited after several months apart.

Source: Legit.ng