A recent family photo of popular movie star Van Vicker has warmed the hearts of many on the internet

The goodlooking actor was seen posing with his adorable three children during a family day out

Van Vicker is one of the few celebs noted for chronicling his life and that of his family on social media

A new family photo of award-winning Ghanaian actor Van Vicker is going viral on social media and has sparked massive reactions after it first landed online.

In the photo sighted by your authoritative Legit.ng on Instagram, Van Vicker appeared to have taken his kids to a football game on an astroturf.

From the look of things, the actor's son who is a burgeoning footballer was named among the young lads for a matchday.

As a result, the Vicker family stormed the pitch to support the young man.

After the football match which is believed to have ended in victory for the actor's son's team, Van Vicker decided to crystalize the moment with a group photo.

He was seen beaming with smiles as the 'whole squad' huddled for a photo.

After posting the photo, Van Vicker captioned it:

"The Van Vicker Foundation Charity Soccer Tournament was a SUCCESS! My personal team and coordinators thank you and our sponsors; we are extremely grateful. Teams left at the close of the day happy with the turn and the prices.

Prices were given to the:1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th places And Goal King Best Goal Keeper & Best Player

Next year we hope to increase the number of teams and or the prices, plus invite officials from GFA and or soccer recruiters as well as a prominent soccer personality..."

Fans react to the photo

Many lovers of the Ghanaian actor took to the comment section to shower praises on him and his cute kids.

clementosuarez wrote:

"Congratulations. Great job"

lawrettabuenyen noted:

"That's great, congratulations to you"

gwendolyn.m.aaron wrote:

"Hello family"

jamie23314 also noted:

"Big people them now"

Van Vicker thankful as he marks 44th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian actor and longtime Nollywood favourite, Van Vicker, turned 44 on August 1, 2021.

The biracial actor took to his Instagram page to share some stunning new photos with one including his family.

The actor who is blessed with three children has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years.

