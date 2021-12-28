Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner had obtained a restraining order against Jrue Mesgan, who had shown up at her house on numerous occasions

On Boxing Day, the obsessed man was arrested by police officers after buzzing the gate of her home asking to see her

Several men have been arrested at the premises after going to extreme measures to see the 24-year-old

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner can rest easy after a restraining order she got against an obsessed fan worked.

Jrue Mesgan was arrested outside Kylie Jenner's house for violating a restraining order. Photos: Backgrid and Kylie Jenner.



Man buzzes Kylie’s gate

TMZ reports that law enforcement officers apprehended Jrue Mesgan at Kylie's home in Holmby, in Beverly Hills.

The man reportedly arrived at the mansion on Sunday, December 36 and buzzed the gate. A security guard answered the call and called police officers, who led him away in cuffs.

Mesgan was arrested for violating a court order and held on bail. Photos of the arrest depicted the cuffed young man between two cops.

Kylie reportedly obtained a stay-away order against Mesgan after visiting her house numerous times, trying to see her.

Obsessed Kylie fans

The list of men infatuated with Kylie and her sisters is seemingly endless, and some of them resort to extreme measures to catch their attention.

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Kylie Jenner admirer was ready to propose marriage to her as he showed up at what he believed to be her house.

However, the man was actually at her neighbour's door and had jumped a fence to access the home.

Police were called to the home, questioned the man, and he was arrested with a misdemeanour trespassing charge. The police spoke to the 23-year-old, who divulged his reasons for accessing the home, but he was not spared.

Kim K's intruder nabbed by police

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Kylie's sister, Kim K, also faced her fair share of the same, which recently led to an arrest.

According to TMZ, the man, who previously sent a mail containing a diamond ring and Plan B pills, showed up at Kim's home after failing in his earlier attempt.

Cops were recently called to Kim's San Fernando Valley home after the man, Nicholas Costanza, was detained for trespassing by security at her gated community.

