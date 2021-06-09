- Kim's security team intercepted a mail sent to her residence containing a diamond ring and pregnancy prevention pills

- The ring is said to be real but has not been accurately checked yet, and her team has now taken legal measures

- The same man is said to have visited her home back in February and also a few weeks before the recent incident

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been receiving disturbing packages from a very determined fan through her mail, and her security team has now stepped in.

The 40-year-old's legal team plans on filling a restraining order from a man who sent her a diamond ring and Plan B pills.

According to TMZ, the mother of four's team believe the items were sent by the same person, who is said to have shown up at her house in the past.

The items are reported to have been intercepted by her security team on Thursday, June 3, after being sent to her resident on the said date.

The ring was reported to appear real but not clear if it was authentic, and the pills are used to prevent one from getting pregnant after unprotected intercourse.

Reports say the same man visited Kim's home in February and a few weeks before the recent incident, claiming he was picking her up for dinner.

If that's not enough, he is also reported to have been harassing her on social media with a self-made marriage license for the two of them.

He also posted an item that read:

"Queen Kimberly - Sitting up thy big castle alone waiting for her knight and shining armour."

The man's social media platforms have been reportedly shut down, and Kim's team is working to ensure this type of incident never happens again.

The man must have thought he would get a chance with her after she filed for divorce from her hubby Kanye West in the same month, February.

Everybody wants Kim

This is not the first, second, or third incident where a man has tried to get the attention of Kim Kardashian and her family, and actually, there have been three incidents of the same in just one month.

About a month ago, it was reported that a man was arrested after accessing the exclusive gated community where the reality TV icons live.

The 33-year-old man drove up to the gates of the gated community in Calabasas, California, and informed the guards that he wanted to see the Kardashians without specifying which one.

The guards told off the man, and he left. But shortly after, he was spotted walking inside the gated community after apparently jumping over a fence.

The guards detained him, awaiting the police to arrive, and he was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for trespass.

A few months before that, a 24-year-old man tried sneaking into her family compound and tried to make his way into the fashion icon's house, claiming he was going to see his wife, Kim.

The culprit only managed to pass through the gate but was intercepted by authority, and he never made it to the celebrity's house.

