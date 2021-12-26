Big Brother Naija star Cross was treated to a beautiful Christmas surprise by his fans but the gesture has got people asking questions

Cross' fans gained access into his home while he was still sleeping bearing wrapped boxes loaded with money and other gifts

Despite the sweet gesture, most Nigerians are convinced that the surprise was staged by the reality star himself

Big Brother Naija star, Cross has got people talking after his fans decided to give him a beautiful Christmas celebration.

A video which has made the rounds on social media showed the moment fans of the reality star gained access to his room, bearing gifts.

Cross fans give him Christmas gift Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross woke up disoriented but soon sported a huge smile on his face after he saw the wads of cash and other gifts that his fans brought for him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

From the look of things, people are quite tired of BBNaija stars buting things for themselves and heaping the gesture on fans.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

queen_debbs:

"Throw myself a party then act surprised I love the way I’m feeling now."

_ballernle_:

"He no Dey lock door??"

nikkybest52:

"All these BBN's house mate and lies is 5&6."

hrh.igwe:

"Person wey blow 3m for club na dem still Dey dash money?"

_illustrious_girl:

"Shey he no Dey lock door? which kind pretending sleep be that?"

symplychi_oma:

"How do these fans be getting into their hotels and houses?"

manlikechidi_:

"So you dey give fans your house address? You dey sleep with light on? You no come dey lock door join"

Fans gift Tacha expensive items for 26th birthday

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha Akide, clocked 26 on December 23 and her fans, Titans, made it a very special one for the celebrant.

Tacha was surrounded by some of her numerous fans as they gathered to make the 26th birthday a worthy occasion.

In series of videos making the rounds on social media, it captured the moment the BBNaija star was surrounded by her presents, some of which included a 10-tiered money cake made of crisp N500 notes, a huge plasma TV, a laptop, a lovely edible cake, 26 wrapped gift boxes and more.

Source: Legit.ng