Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has got into the Christmas spirit with her stepchildren

The billionaire’s wife posted videos of when she went Christmas shopping with her step kids as they picked pricey items

Regina revealed at the end of it all that she spent over N800,000 on her stepchildren as they shopped for Christmas

Top Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently went Christmas shopping with her stepchildren and she updated fans on how it went on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Regina posted a series of videos of herself with the kids at the shopping mall as they picked items for Christmas.

Regina Daniels and her stepchildren go Christmas shopping. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire wife’s step kids filled their trolleys with a series of fancy items as they helped themselves to things from the shelves.

The Nwoko children appeared to pick mostly items for Christmas decorations and didn’t hesitate to fill their trolleys with them.

Regina also seemed to be enjoying the whole shopping experience as she joined the children to gush over the well-decorated shopping mall ahead of Christmas day.

At the end of the day, the young actress revealed that they had spent precisely N812,470 on their Christmas shopping.

See screenshots below:

See video below:

Fans' reactions

Grt_khali:

"Everybody come let us run away because Regina spent 800k ‍♂️ for Christmas."

I_am_cheeboi:

"No let frustration catch u ooo Na her papa mate dey bank roll am ooo...so manage the one wey u get ."

Omaofficial_:

"People posting about the amount of money they spend on things for themselves on the net and then come back to preach about not letting people oppress you on the gram so what exactly is your aim of posting your expenses?"

Damilab_dice:

"800k , For a family of 12 wives And put it on Social media."

Chinecheremie:

"It’s even small for her kind of family."

Nice one.

Ned Nwoko shares photo of Regina Daniels' son with stepsiblings

The billionaire husband of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, sparked reactions on social media after sharing a photo of his son with the Nollywood star, Munir, and his other siblings.

Ned is reported to be having issues with one of his wives and the children of the lady are in his custody.

The billionaire, amidst the crisis, shared a photo of Munir and his sisters Maya and Naya having a good time and Nigerians can't stop talking about the photo.

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife returns to Morocco after failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laila Nwoko, the ex-wife of the billionaire had packed her bags and returned to her home country, Morocco.

She shared photos on her Instagram page that showed she had moved on with her life and is having the best time with her kids.

Laila who confirmed rumours of her divorce with Ned said there was nothing between them again and Nigerians reacted to the report.

