Regina Daniels decided to make her fans and followers happy as she marked her husband Ned Nwoko's birthday

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the businessman, stating that whoever answers some basic questions about him would be financially rewarded

The Nollywood actress asked five questions including her husband's real age, his middle name, and his pet projects

Actress Regina Daniels is celebrating her husband Ned Nwoko's birthday with a giveaway on her Instagram page.

The mother of one has promised to give out a total sum of N2m to her fans who correctly answers some basic questions about the billionaire businessman.

The film star said she would be giving out N50k to the first 40 people whose responses are correct.

Regina Daniels celebrates Ned Nwoko's birthday with a giveaway. Photos: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

TShe wrote:

"Okay guys in honor of the nature man there'd be a 2 million Naira giveaway!!! 50k to 40 persons! Are you the lucky one???! We'd find out from your answers to the questions in the comment section

"1. How old is @princenednwoko. 2. What's @princenednwoko middle name. 3. A native of which village. 4. Mention two of his pet projects. 5. Prince ned is the first African to."

Check out her full post below:

Regina Daniels celebrates her husband's birthday. Photo: @regina.daniels

Nigerians react

While some people quickly took to Regina's comment section to answer her questions, others made funny comments.

cassandra_herbal_care_:

"Kilode Untop Giveaway If you want to help please Help Dont stress us All in the name Of Give away Zeh."

duruqueenzzy:

"I’m not Ned wife or sister plz just send the 2m."

komeeewilliams:

"Na we born am?"

morayo_luvv:

"If you wan do giveaway, do giveaway. No dey stress people's brain."

Source: Legit.ng