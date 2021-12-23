Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds disclosed that he is mistaken for Ben Affleck at a restaurant he frequents

The Deadpool star said he plays along and even responds when they inquire about Affleck’s lover, Jennifer Lopez

The kind Canadian actor previously offered a handsome monetary reward to find a woman’s missing doll

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has spoken out on being mistaken for fellow movie star Ben Affleck.

According to Reynolds, the workers at his favourite pizza outlet in New York assume that he is Affleck, who is dating singer Jennifer Lopez.

Ryan Reynolds said he is mistaken for Ben Affleck and he plays along. Photos: Gotham and Bauer Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Reynolds asked about J.Lo

Reynolds said he was totally fine with it, and even responds when they inquire about J.Lo, CNN reports.

"There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, 'great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go," he said.

Source: Legit.ng