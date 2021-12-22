Keanu Reeves has confirmed that he met Marvel Cinematic Universe boss, Kevin Feige, to discuss his future role in the superhero franchise

The superstar was promoting his new The Matrix Resurrections movie when Entertainment Tonight asked him about joining Marvel

The Hollywood superstar shared that he would be delighted to be part of the popular star-studded cast of the superhero movies

Hollywood Heavyweight Keanu Reeves has confirmed that he has met with Marvel Cinematic Universe to discuss his future in the media franchise.

The superstar shared that they've not found a suitable role for him yet but he thinks it would be fun to be part of the star-studded cast of the superhero films.

Keanu Reeves has confirmed meeting Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Image: @keanu_reeevesss

Source: Instagram

The action film actor was promoting his latest Matrix movie when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight, according to IOL. The 57-year-old thespian said he doesn't know which role he would like to portray in the series yet.

Keanu said there are so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films adding that:

"It would be wonderful to be a part of."

According to gamesradar, Keanu confirmed that he met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role.

The outlet reports that in 2019, the Marvel Studios president revealed that Marvel speaks to Keanu for "almost every film we make".

Peeps took to Entertainment Tonight's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

@RoosterManchild wrote:

"Makes sense, he clearly didn't want to be in this awful movie. Neo is just in therapy, they use a lot of old footage, the action is a parody of the originals and nothing really happens. It really should not have been made."

@faultsbylies commented:

"Keanu has said in multiple interviews that he got so excited when he received the call, he said yes immediately, and that he'd do another matrix movie if Lana Wachowski was involved, but go ahead and say he 'clearly' didn't want to be a part of this, lol."

