A Lagos based Nigerian man recently flaunted his receipt showing how he spent N14.2 million at the club

An internet user, Rachyboi, then called out Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold for saying Hennessy is N250 when the clubber bought it for N400k

Adekunle Gold replied the internet user, noting that he said Hennessy is N250 only on the streets, not at the club

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has been called out by an internet user for calling Hennessy N250 after someone bought it for N400k at the club.

The Twitter user, Rachyboi, reposted a photo of the clubber’s receipt after he spent over N14.2 million at a club in Lagos.

Nigerian man flaunts receipt after he spent over N14.2 million on drinks at a club, fan links it to Adekunle Gold. Photos: @adekunlegold, @rachyboi

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Rachyboi addressed top singer, Adekunle Gold, over his lyrics in the song titled High, where he claimed that a bottle of Hennessy is N250.

According to Rachyboi, he had planned to shut down a popular Lagos club with N10k based on Adekunle Gold’s lyrics, but another club goer bought a bottle of Hennessy for N400k.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adekunle Gold reacts

Adekunle Gold also made sure to react to Rachyboi’s callout. He clarified that he said a bottle of Hennessy is N250 on the streets and not at a club.

He added that the Twitter is the one who wants to go to the club like other big boys.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

The exchange between Adekunle Gold and Rachyboi was met with series of funny reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Myextraordinarykind_affeqtion:

“Na you go club for street na 250 .”

Dingamkwahal:

“May Be Na Burkutu Hennessy AG Baby Mean. (Local Beer)One Calabash Na #50 The Whole Pot No Dey Pass 1k Sef.”

Estae_diogo:

“Ko ma lo nititi. That's it. That's what he said.”

Sim_and_emm:

“Why is no one talking about the N14279000.00.”

Lagosmealprepsociety:

“It's the 'Water Small 1000' that is busting my own brain... .”

Officialpeaceessien94:

“14million on drinks that added no health benefits or physical value to you... Whoaaa no body who earns legit hard earned money would do this.”

Topman_tech_registered_company:

“Can Dangote or bill gate do this??? This amount is too much. Lol. Reasonable amount is fine.”

Onyinyechistephen:

“Dorime is not for civil servants.”

Interesting.

BBN's Erica asks Adekunle Gold how he kept Simi without money

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) former housemate, Erica Nlewedim, seems concerned about how men who have no money cope with being in relationships with beautiful women.

The reality star took music star Adekunle Gold down memory lane to the time when he and his wife, Simi, were still dating.

An inquisitive Erica asked Adekunle how he was able to stay with Simi when he had no money to properly take care of his woman.

Source: Legit.ng