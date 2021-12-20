Content creator Tosin Silverdam has returned to his Instagram page after actress Iyabo Ojo responded to an initial post he made

Iyabo in her post had pointed out how she heard that Silverdam made claims of certain colleagues she helped being above her in the industry

The TikTok queen urged him to stay out of the matter as he doesn’t really know what played out between her and the colleague in question

Silverdam in another post went on to share how he heard that Iyabo once housed Funke Akindele, Eniola Badmus at her house in Ikorodu

Actress Iyabo Ojo recently took to her page in reaction to a video post made by gossip-styled content creator, Tosin Silverdam.

Silverdam in the video post had shared his two cents about Funke Akindele’s noticeable absence at Eniola Badmus’ #20YearsOnStage anniversary party.

The content creator explained that he heard rumours that Funke’s absence had something to do with the presence of Iyabo and Toyin Abraham at the event.

He also recounted how Iyabo had called out Funke weeks ago during a social media drama that played out with Abraham.

According to Silverdam, it would have made no sense for the Jenifa actress to be at a gathering with those she doesn't agree with.

Iyabo responds

Well, Iyabo in her response made it clear that Silverdam has no idea of what really played out between all of them.

She wrote:

"I heard one gossip guy said someone I once helped both in and out of this industry but found great joy in constantly stabbing me at my back & tried all her best to destroy me is above me lol ....... see boy, you know nothing, you don't know our story so I don't blame you."

The TikTok queen went on to make it clear that no human on earth is above or beneath her as the Lord created everyone as equals.

She further explained that she isn’t one cut out for pretending and she would only interact with people the same way they interact with her.

See her post below:

There is more to their beef

After Iyabo's clarification on the matter, Silverdam returned with another post explaining that he heard the beef between the actresses runs deep.

Silverdam also mentioned unconfirmed claims that Iyabo once housed Funke and Eniola at her Ikorodu residence several years ago.

According to him, only God can settle whatever is happening between them.

See his post below:

