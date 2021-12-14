A young Nigerian man has stirred reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video with Davido and some 30BG members

Apparently, the individual came to the aid of the singer and his crew by lending them his power bank to charge their mobile devices

Some social media users who reacted to the video found it hilarious while some shared what they would do if they were in the same position

Like many superstars, Davido has a special effect on his fans whenever they get the rare chance to see him physically.

Just recently, a video surfaced in the online community showing the music star’s encounter with a fan at a social function.

Man lends Davido, 30BG crew power bank at event. Photo: @davido/ @power.bank.charging

Source: Instagram

From indications, the singer and his 30 BG crew members were in need of a power bank to boost their mobile devices and one of the guests came to their rescue.

A portion of the video captured Davido seated on a table as his team members got busy with connecting devices to the power bank.

However, the young man who came to the help of the group couldn’t help but film himself and point out how he was the one who lent them the power bank.

Watch the funny video as sighted online below:

Reactions

simeon__paul said:

"Your power bank don first you blow and you Dey happy."

ogchris_official said:

"We all would, infact OBO can keep it, as long he signs me that day!"

official_damee said:

"It’s all love❤️."

obynoclass said:

"Abeg e reach. Congratulations."

theibukunoluwa1 said:

"If na me I go tell photographer to snap me as I dey hand it over to me."

teeval_official said:

"His joy though."

alpha_chippings said:

"If na we his guys now..him no go gree give us let alone come happy say we wan use am...God Abeg may I never be Broke."

