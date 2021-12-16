Yvonne Okwara surprised her mentor Jimmy Gathu with Johnnie Walker whiskey on Wednesday, December 15

The media personality explained that the reason behind the gift was to thank the seasoned journalist for giving her a chance to join the media industry when no one else did 17 years ago

Gathu was overwhelmed by the surprise visit and tears of joy could be seen rolling down his cheeks

Citizen TV journalist, Yvonne Okwara left veteran media personality Jimmi Gathu emotional after making a sweet surprise visit bearing a gift.

Going on her Instagram page, Okwara shared a heartwarming video showing the emotional moment between them.

Jimmi Gathu warmly embraces Yvonne Okwara (l). While (r) Gathu looks on as Yvonne presents the gift. Photo: Yvonne Okwara.

Okwara leaves Gathu emotional

Okwara was seen giving Gathu a warm embrace while thanking him for giving her a breakthrough in the media industry.

She recalled the first phone call she had with the content creator. Yvonne said as Gathu looked on:

“You gave me a chance when no one else would, I don’t think anyone knows this but it was on phone, and I remember it was about Janet Jackson and Luther Vandross. You said, you sound really good, come on tomorrow and let’s meet my boss."

The stylish TV personality also attributed her remarkable success to her mentor.

"Thank you for being the star you are, thank you for teaching us that you can be all these things. I did not know what to get you. So I got you this Johnie Walker Whisky, 18 years. Almost the time I have worked in media as I have done 17 May every drink you take of this represent all of the years for me," Yvonne added.

All this time, Gathu was seen struggling to contain his tears.

