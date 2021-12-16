Nigerian billionaire Jowi Zaza never misses an opportunity to show that money is not one of his problems

The businessman was recently spotted in a video playing with his friend's daughter while spraying her some money

The little girl played along as she got both her father and his friend laughing when they teased her about liking money

A video spotted on social media has shown the moment Nigerian billionaire Jowi Zaza sprayed his friend's daughter the sum of N5 million.

Jowi was said to have attended his friend's baby's party and decided to be a good guest by spoiling the little girl.

A man in a white outfit was spotted carrying his daughter and stood close to the billionaire who kept dumping bundles of money into the hands of the girl. The girl, however, dropped the bundles on her father's chest and guarded it jealously.

Jowi Zaza sprays his friend's daughter bundles of money.

Source: Instagram

The camera later panned towards a man putting on a blue outfit giving money to Jowi Zaza from a wine bag. All the billionaire does is to stretch his hand and a bundle is given to him.

Meanwhile, the conversation between Jowi and his friend's daughter got him and the man laughing.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, the video got some people asking God when.

iam_yenna:

"Oh lord, I want to be this friend to my friends."

obiomanwosu:

"Where una dey see this kind of friends?"

iam_davechuks:

"God I see what u are doing for others, I’m still your loyal son. Do for me too Amen , money is good."

_dat_anambragirl:

"hmm where dem dey see this money o."

blessing_agoha:

"I like money too."

ucheomaa:

"I am like this oo! It's just that my friend's children don't used to greet me well if not, what is 5m I cannot spray for small pikin?"

berrybestberry:

"And him no dey do giveaway for him fans?"

iykolysis_:

"Jowi wey import Bernice burgos... Na there I weak."

doodle__ng:

"How much he come dey give slay queens."

Jowi Zaza flaunts glossy black 2022 bulletproof Mercedes Maybach

Legit.ng reported earlier that Jowi Zaza shared a video showing a 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S 580 on his Instagram story.

The video showed the moment the car was being dropped from a big truck where it was transported. According to reports online, the car is bulletproof and is worth millions of naira.

One of Adekunle Gold's songs about money was playing in the background as Jowi panned his camera towards various sides of the car.

