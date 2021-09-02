Sandra Iheuwa is enjoying her new marriage and she is determined to go against people trying to police her happiness

The businesswoman who has a child with Ubi Franklin flooded her Instagram page with pictures from her vacation in Italy with her hubby

Sandra also addressed Nigerians who expect her to hide the good things in her life from social media simply because of what people will say

Ubi Franklin’s 4th baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, is having the time of her life with her new hubby on their vacation in Italy.

The businesswoman has been sharing pictures from the trip on her Instagram page and in a recent photo post, she also had a lengthy address for fellow Nigerians.

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa addresses those policing her online. Photo: @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

Sandra pointed out how a lot of Nigerians do not like to see others happy and flaunt their happy moments on social media.

According to her, there’s always the constant admonition to keep things private and stay under the radar.

She, however, noted that the same Nigerians do not hold the same sentiments when it comes to foreign celebrities.

According to her, Nigerians happily encourage international celebrities whenever they flaunt their marriage or show off their family.

Sandra wrote:

"Don’t share your happiness if not it will end but I see a lot of y’all go on foreign peoples page like Ciara and Russ Wilson sharing their happiness and I see comments like “awww that’s so sweet” “Ciara share your prayer point” “God, am your adopted daughter” meanwhile they have been married for 5 years why hasn’t it broken since they are posting it on social media."

In a different portion of her post, the businesswoman explained that she has never been one to police people and keep a watch on what they choose to share on social media.

Sandra made it clear that people who do not enjoy seeing what she shares on her page should unfollow as she doesn’t share the Nigerian mentality of hiding happy moments.

She wrote:

"You will never see me go anyone’s page to say “take your marriage off social media” “madam, enjoy your marriage in silence” “madam, rest you are doing too much” well this is my page and I post what I feel it’s okay to post if you don’t like it kindly block or unfollow nobody put a gun to your head to see my page."

See her full post below:

Sandra's hubby shares cute video

A visit to her hubby Steve's page showed a video in which they were spotted together at a Gelato spot. Steve explained how he has never had time to go on vacation with a companion until Sandra came into his life.

See the post below:

Sandra and Steve tie the knot

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Sandra Iheuwa shared lovely photos and videos from her wedding ceremony.

Sandra was spotted beautifully dressed in her traditional wedding attire as she posed for the camera with a horsetail.

The businesswoman and her husband were also spotted in matching outfits as they performed traditional rites

Source: Legit.ng