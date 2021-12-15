Fuji singer KWAM 1's daughter Dami recently took to her social media page to mark an achievement in her career

The beautiful young barrister celebrated another year of being called to the bar with a photo of herself in her wig

Followers and friends of Dami took to her comment section to celebrate her latest feat and wish her well

Fuji singer KWAM 1's daughter Dami is celebrating seven years of being called to bar.

Expressing her gratitude to God, the beautiful woman congratulated herself on the new feat.

She then reminded herself not to lose her passion, stating that it is her power.

KWAM 1’s daughter Dami celebrates 7th year at the bar. Photos: @bolajibasia, @damimarshall

In the photo she shared online, Dami was spotted looking beautiful in her outfit. She donned a white shirt, black skirt and a black jacket to match with her wig signifying her profession on her head.

Check out her photos below:

Followers celebrate her

Among the people that congratulated Dami was her father's new wife Emmanuella and his best friend Bolaji Basia.

emmanuellaeversmiling:

"A very big congratulations. my darling, continue to soar higher with unlimited achievement. Much love from me."

bolajibasia:

"Congratulations to you my daughter. It is well with you nsha Allah, Amen."

thescarletgomez:

"congratulations."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Congratulations."

princess_adesile:

"You don Dey turn Agba barrister oo."

adesuwaama:

"Congratulations hun."

faithamaxo:

"Congratulations sis."

kehindesannimutushi

"Congratulations learned friend."

original_durella:

"congratulations."

jreason_:

"Congratulations to my lawyer."

kingabbycharles:

"Congratulations My HOJ."

