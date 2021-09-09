Nigerian Lady Surprises Her Husband with a New Car on Their 7th Wedding Anniversary, Photos Spark Reactions
- A Nigerian lady caused huge stir on social media as she marked her 7th wedding anniversary to her husband specially
- The lady who is a realtor surprised her husband with a new car describing it as her token of love to him
- Nigerians have gushed about the lady's act with many tagging her the ideal wife material as they celebrated the beautiful couple
To celebrate their wedding anniversary, a Nigerian lady treated her husband to a huge surprise not common in this clime.
The lady identified as Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown gifted him a brand new car. The couple have been married for 7 years and celebrated it in style.
In a Facebook post on Monday, September 6, the woman penned a short touching message as she shared snaps of her presenting the car gift to the hubby.
She said the gift is a token of her love
Adeyemi praised her husband as she described him as the best.
The lady said the car gift is a token of her love for the hubby named Crown Kay Amos.
She wrote:
"This is just a TOKEN of My Love for you. I love you so much dear and nothing can change that.
"Crown Kay Amos you are the BEST."
The couple who are realtors by profession looked in their all-white attire.
Nigerians describe the lady as wife material
Ella Firstlady Firstlady commented:
"Congratulations mama.... More of these to come in Jesus name amen . Daddy, you will continue to be the head and not the tail "
Kemmy Kayode said:
"Happy anniversary to you two, may your lovestory be evergreen. Madam, you do well, thanks for replying my gender well for a change 1001% wife material "
Olagbemiro Akinmerese Funmilayo
"Happy wedding anniversary Mr & Mrs Crown.....God continually bless and preserve your beautiful home. Have a blast fam "
Iroanya Chinelo
"What Queen Mother Adeyemi Holubunmy Crown cannot do doesn't exist.
"Mama, you won a trophy as a good thing from the Lord . I celebrate your mighty Grace."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had surprised her husband with PS5 and other gifts on his birthday.
In the cute video that was shared on Instagram by @shapeslagos1, the woman ushered her husband into a room filled with goodies.
Confetti rained on the man as he stepped inside the room. The man who seemed to be celebrating his birthday gave his beautiful wife a tight hug. He was led to the gifts waiting for him including the PS 5.
He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the PS 5 and he gave the love of his life another hug for being so sweet.
