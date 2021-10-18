Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to share beautiful photos and videos from her trip to Jordan

The Nollywood star recently shared snaps with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko and their 1-year-old son

Regina also shared a moment her billionaire husband was having a conversation with two foreign women

Regina Daniels and her family are still living their best lives in Jordan as more photos and videos of them are spotted on social media.

The mother of one shared a video showing her husband Ned Nwoko with their 1-year-old son. In the video, Ned was having a discussion with two foreign women.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Regina stated that her husband and women are 5 & 6.

The video also showed that Ned met the woman as he stepped out with his family to a restaurant.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say on Regina's statement about her husband.

ekuapaula_:

"You can’t change that though you knew what you signed for. he will still marry again."

uwacandy1:

"Know this and know peace."

passionstoresng:

"I think this girls understand the assignments so she’s so unbothered abt anything and everything."

colormeblaqq_:

"Maybe she dint mean it that way."

delicious_manna:

"The man na national cake."

eleazarlambert815:

"Poor thing."

adeolahiddy:

"She no get choice..."

bigdaddy_ayo:

"Who she be to complain."

laurynn_kayy:

"Daddy steady shooting his shots."

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko loved-up in a cozy video

In a video posted on Regina's Instagram story, the young actress and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko were seen being cosy with each other.

Ned even took things a step further by putting his hand around Regina’s waist and drawing her closer to him as they continued to laugh for the camera.

The loved-up video of Regina with her older husband has raised series of mixed reactions online. While some people gushed over their adorable public display of affection, others commented on different things.

Mylifeassarah_:

"Am sure Regina is loving all these moments. She wishes she had him all to herself e no easy."

Source: Legit